Youth baseball and softball set to return in June

“Take me out to the ballgame” and “Play ball” are two of our favorite phrases this time of year and it appears we’ll actually be doing those things starting in a few weeks.

Governor Pete Ricketts yesterday announced that youth baseball and softball can resume activities starting on June 1st.

This would cover everything from legion baseball, club softball, all the way down to youth baseball and softball.

Here’s Ricketts speaking at yesterday’s afternoon press conference.

To view the detailed breakdown of all the measures that will need to be in place for these sports you can CLICK HERE.