High School Basketball Scores

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 57, Aurora 34

Amherst 74, Ravenna 68, 2OT

Anselmo-Merna 53, Paxton 50, OT

Arcadia-Loup City 46, Broken Bow 33

Arlington 49, West Point-Beemer 46

Axtell 48, Pleasanton 47

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Omaha Nation 49

Bennington 68, Wahoo 53

Blue Hill 75, Kenesaw 65

Boys Town 58, Omaha Concordia 55

Cambridge 56, Hitchcock County 52, 2OT

Central Valley 68, Palmer 39

Conestoga 68, Louisville 67

Cross County 53, McCool Junction 8

Deshler 52, Exeter/Milligan 28

Diller-Odell 42, Pawnee City 34

Douglas County West 38, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 31, OT

Elkhorn Mount Michael 52, Omaha Skutt Catholic 32

Elm Creek 62, Shelton 31

Elwood 75, Wilcox-Hildreth 34

Freeman 56, Palmyra 34

Harlan, Iowa 73, Blair 46

Harvard 52, Giltner 36

Hastings 62, Seward 21

Hershey 69, Perkins County 40

Howells-Dodge 50, Pierce 47

Johnson-Brock 68, Sidney, Iowa 56

Lexington 73, Gothenburg 54

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 47, Oakland-Craig 38

Medicine Valley 50, Southwest 26

North Bend Central 62, Twin River 42

O’Neill 61, Valentine 50

Osceola 60, St. Edward 26

Overton 75, Arapahoe 30

Platteview 48, Fort Calhoun 36

Ponca 72, Hartington-Newcastle 57

Ralston 63, York 53

Republic County, Kan. 52, Thayer Central 23

Riverside 53, Elgin Public/Pope John 28

Sandy Creek 50, Wood River 44

Sioux County 44, Crawford 36

Southern Valley 63, Minden 39

St. Paul 51, Gibbon 40

Wakefield 61, Pender 25

Wilber-Clatonia 43, Tri County 30

Wisner-Pilger 56, Lutheran High Northeast 47

Fremont/NE/Westside/Bellevue West Classic

Bellevue West 82, Fremont 38

Omaha Westside 66, Lincoln Northeast 61

GICC Tournament

Omaha Gross Catholic 85, Norfolk Catholic 69

HAC/Metro Challenge

Millard North 84, Lincoln High 40

Papillion-LaVista South 66, Grand Island 15

Lincoln East Early Bird Classic

Pod 1

Elkhorn South 65, Norfolk 61

Lincoln Southeast 70, Lincoln East 52

Pod 2

Kearney 60, Papillion-LaVista 55

Lincoln North Star 68, Bellevue East 57

Lincoln Southwest Early Bird Tournament

Lincoln Pius X 58, Omaha Creighton Prep 56

Lincoln Southwest 44, Millard West 27

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament

Yutan 63, Elmwood-Murdock 41

OPS Jamboree

Omaha Benson 88, Grand Island Northwest 60

Omaha Burke 48, Gretna 38

Omaha Central 76, Millard South 56

Omaha North 70, Omaha Bryan 66

Western Conference Tournament

Alliance 53, Chadron 37

Sterling, Colo. 73, Gering 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anselmo-Merna 55, Paxton 11, OT

Arlington 43, West Point-Beemer 37

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Omaha Nation 21

Bennington 68, Wahoo 53

Bertrand 56, Alma 7

Blue Hill 58, Kenesaw 25

Broken Bow 61, Arcadia-Loup City 43

Broken Bow 61, Arcadia-Loup City 44

Crete 64, Columbus Lakeview 34

Cross County 53, McCool Junction 8

Diller-Odell 42, Pawnee City 38

Elm Creek 61, Shelton 18

Exeter/Milligan 55, Deshler 43

Freeman 56, Palmyra 34

Giltner 35, Harvard 21

Gothenburg 53, Lexington 51

Louisville 55, Conestoga 38

Lutheran High Northeast 43, Wisner-Pilger 28

Mullen 46, Sutherland 32

North Bend Central 62, Twin River 18

O’Neill 59, Valentine 36

Oakland-Craig 64, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24

Omaha Skutt Catholic 50, Bishop Neumann 38

Overton 44, Arapahoe 22

Pender 66, Wakefield-Allen 52

Pierce 43, Howells-Dodge 39

Pleasanton 48, Axtell 47

Ravenna 50, Amherst 37

Santee 73, Walthill 38

Seward 46, Hastings 33

St. Edward 43, Osceola 39

St. Paul 56, Gibbon 44

Thayer Central 39, Republic County, Kan. 32

Wilber-Clatonia 34, Tri County 31

Wilcox-Hildreth 48, Hi-Line 44

York 62, Ralston 48

Fremont/NE/Westside/Bellevue West Classic(equals)

Fremont 70, Bellevue West 23

HAC/Metro Challenge

Papillion-LaVista South 66, Grand Island 15

Lincoln East Early Bird Classic

Pod 1

Lincoln East 67, Lincoln Southeast 14

Norfolk 40, Elkhorn South 38

Pod 2

Papillion-LaVista 67, Kearney 30

Lincoln Southwest Early Bird Tournament

Lincoln Pius X 74, Omaha Marian 27

OPS Jamboree

Grand Island Northwest 54, Gretna 49

Western Conference Tournament

Chadron 62, Gering 45

North Platte 72, Sterling, Colo. 36

Scottsbluff 63, Alliance 23

Sidney 50, Mitchell 11