High School Basketball Scores

Thursday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 57, Aurora 34
Amherst 74, Ravenna 68, 2OT
Anselmo-Merna 53, Paxton 50, OT
Arcadia-Loup City 46, Broken Bow 33
Arlington 49, West Point-Beemer 46
Axtell 48, Pleasanton 47
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Omaha Nation 49
Bennington 68, Wahoo 53
Blue Hill 75, Kenesaw 65
Boys Town 58, Omaha Concordia 55
Cambridge 56, Hitchcock County 52, 2OT
Central Valley 68, Palmer 39
Conestoga 68, Louisville 67
Cross County 53, McCool Junction 8
Deshler 52, Exeter/Milligan 28
Diller-Odell 42, Pawnee City 34
Douglas County West 38, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 31, OT
Elkhorn Mount Michael 52, Omaha Skutt Catholic 32
Elm Creek 62, Shelton 31
Elwood 75, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Freeman 56, Palmyra 34
Harlan, Iowa 73, Blair 46
Harvard 52, Giltner 36
Hastings 62, Seward 21
Hershey 69, Perkins County 40
Howells-Dodge 50, Pierce 47
Johnson-Brock 68, Sidney, Iowa 56
Lexington 73, Gothenburg 54
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 47, Oakland-Craig 38
Medicine Valley 50, Southwest 26
North Bend Central 62, Twin River 42
O’Neill 61, Valentine 50
Osceola 60, St. Edward 26
Overton 75, Arapahoe 30
Platteview 48, Fort Calhoun 36
Ponca 72, Hartington-Newcastle 57
Ralston 63, York 53
Republic County, Kan. 52, Thayer Central 23
Riverside 53, Elgin Public/Pope John 28
Sandy Creek 50, Wood River 44
Sioux County 44, Crawford 36
Southern Valley 63, Minden 39
St. Paul 51, Gibbon 40
Wakefield 61, Pender 25
Wilber-Clatonia 43, Tri County 30
Wisner-Pilger 56, Lutheran High Northeast 47
Fremont/NE/Westside/Bellevue West Classic
Bellevue West 82, Fremont 38
Omaha Westside 66, Lincoln Northeast 61
GICC Tournament
Omaha Gross Catholic 85, Norfolk Catholic 69
HAC/Metro Challenge
Millard North 84, Lincoln High 40
Papillion-LaVista South 66, Grand Island 15
Lincoln East Early Bird Classic
Pod 1
Elkhorn South 65, Norfolk 61
Lincoln Southeast 70, Lincoln East 52
Pod 2
Kearney 60, Papillion-LaVista 55
Lincoln North Star 68, Bellevue East 57
Lincoln Southwest Early Bird Tournament
Lincoln Pius X 58, Omaha Creighton Prep 56
Lincoln Southwest 44, Millard West 27
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Yutan 63, Elmwood-Murdock 41
OPS Jamboree
Omaha Benson 88, Grand Island Northwest 60
Omaha Burke 48, Gretna 38
Omaha Central 76, Millard South 56
Omaha North 70, Omaha Bryan 66
Western Conference Tournament
Alliance 53, Chadron 37
Sterling, Colo. 73, Gering 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anselmo-Merna 55, Paxton 11, OT
Arlington 43, West Point-Beemer 37
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Omaha Nation 21
Bennington 68, Wahoo 53
Bertrand 56, Alma 7
Blue Hill 58, Kenesaw 25
Broken Bow 61, Arcadia-Loup City 43
Crete 64, Columbus Lakeview 34
Cross County 53, McCool Junction 8
Diller-Odell 42, Pawnee City 38
Elm Creek 61, Shelton 18
Exeter/Milligan 55, Deshler 43
Freeman 56, Palmyra 34
Giltner 35, Harvard 21
Gothenburg 53, Lexington 51
Louisville 55, Conestoga 38
Lutheran High Northeast 43, Wisner-Pilger 28
Mullen 46, Sutherland 32
North Bend Central 62, Twin River 18
O’Neill 59, Valentine 36
Oakland-Craig 64, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24
Omaha Skutt Catholic 50, Bishop Neumann 38
Overton 44, Arapahoe 22
Pender 66, Wakefield-Allen 52
Pierce 43, Howells-Dodge 39
Pleasanton 48, Axtell 47
Ravenna 50, Amherst 37
Santee 73, Walthill 38
Seward 46, Hastings 33
St. Edward 43, Osceola 39
St. Paul 56, Gibbon 44
Thayer Central 39, Republic County, Kan. 32
Wilber-Clatonia 34, Tri County 31
Wilcox-Hildreth 48, Hi-Line 44
York 62, Ralston 48
Fremont/NE/Westside/Bellevue West Classic(equals)
Fremont 70, Bellevue West 23
HAC/Metro Challenge
Papillion-LaVista South 66, Grand Island 15
Lincoln East Early Bird Classic
Pod 1
Lincoln East 67, Lincoln Southeast 14
Norfolk 40, Elkhorn South 38
Pod 2
Papillion-LaVista 67, Kearney 30
Lincoln Southwest Early Bird Tournament
Lincoln Pius X 74, Omaha Marian 27
OPS Jamboree
Grand Island Northwest 54, Gretna 49
Western Conference Tournament
Chadron 62, Gering 45
North Platte 72, Sterling, Colo. 36
Scottsbluff 63, Alliance 23
Sidney 50, Mitchell 11