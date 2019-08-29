High School Football Scores

Thursday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Elkhorn Valley 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 26
Millard South 53, Gretna 7
Omaha Burke 16, Lincoln Southeast 14
Papillion-LaVista South 42, Papillion-LaVista 14
Twin Loup 44, Anselmo-Merna 22
