High School Football Scores | KRVN Radio

High School Football Scores

BY Jeff Axtell | August 29, 2019
Thursday’s Scores
By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Elkhorn Valley 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 26

Millard South 53, Gretna 7

Omaha Burke 16, Lincoln Southeast 14

Papillion-LaVista South 42, Papillion-LaVista 14

Twin Loup 44, Anselmo-Merna 22

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association.
