High School Softball Scores

Thursday, 8-22
Adams Central 7, Gering 4
Aurora 9, Lexington 7
Ashland-Greenwood 7, Tekamah-Herman 6
Beatrice 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Beatrice 5, Norris 2
Blue Hill 10, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 0
Cass County Central 15, Conestoga 7
Elkhorn South 8, Omaha Marian 6
Fairbury 9, Freeman 5
GICC 14, Columbus Lakeview 2
Grand Island 4, Lincoln East 3
Gretna 12, Bellevue East 8
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12, Fort Calhoun 0
Kearney 5, Lincoln Pius X 1
Kearney 7, Lincoln Pius X 3
Lincoln East 9, Grand Island 1
Lincoln Northeast 10, Fremont 1
Lincoln Northeast 4, Fremont 1
Lincoln Southwest 14, Norfolk 9
Lincoln Southwest 17, Norfolk 13
Malcolm 6, Auburn 4
Millard South 17, Omaha Northwest 2
Millard West 10, Papillion-LaVista South 1
North Platte 10, Adams Central 0
O’Neill 6, St. Paul 3
Omaha Burke 12, Bellevue West 2
Omaha South 8, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha Westside 11, Omaha Central 0
Papillion-LaVista 9, Millard North 1
Schuyler 14, Blue River 10
Seward 2, Waverly 1
Syracuse 13, Platteview 9
Twin River 7, Blue River 1
Twin River 8, Schuyler 5
Wahoo 6, Raymond Central 2
Wayne 4, Blair 2