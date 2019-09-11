High School Volleyball Scores

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

VOLLEYBALL

Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 3-0

Aurora def. Columbus, 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17

Bellevue East def. Omaha Benson, 25-8, 25-5, 25-10

Beloit, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-9, 25-10

Bertrand def. Amherst, 25-22, 25-17

Blue Hill def. Silver Lake, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21

Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13

Chadron def. Alliance, 25-12, 25-15, 28-26

Cheyenne East, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-10, 25-14, 25-19

Clarkson/Leigh def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-21, 18-25, 25-17, 25-20

Columbus Lakeview def. York, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15

Creighton def. Plainview, 18-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 15-8

Crofton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 24-26, 27-25, 25-22

Cross County def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-23, 26-24, 25-19

CWC def. St. Mary’s, 25-18, 25-8, 25-15

David City def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-19, 25-10

Deshler def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19

Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-20, 25-9, 25-17

Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 25-15, 23-25, 25-11, 25-22

Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-10, 23-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-9

Fillmore Central def. Milford, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 14-25, 15-12

Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 3-1

Freeman def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

Fullerton def. High Plains Community, 28-26, 25-14, 25-23

Grand Island def. Hastings, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22

Gretna def. Omaha Westside, 3-0

Guardian Angels def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-18, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Adams Central, 25-18, 25-9, 25-14

Hershey def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-15, 12-25, 27-29, 15-11

Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17

Kearney def. Fremont, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19

Kearney Catholic def. South Loup, 26-24, 25-13, 25-18

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-10, 25-20

Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21

Lincoln High def. Lincoln Northeast, 32-30, 25-20, 26-24

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23, 25-22

Lincoln Pius X def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-11, 25-21, 25-19

Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-22

Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-13, 25-13, 25-9

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 21-25, 26-24,

25-16

Neligh-Oakdale def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-13, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22

Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24

Norris def. Nebraska City, 25-15, 25-5, 25-8

Ogallala def. McCook, 25-13, 25-16, 25-6

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Beatrice, 25-12, 25-17, 25-18

Osmond def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 13-25, 25-19, 25-18

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. def. Leyton, 25-21, 14-25, 25-17, 25-22

Ponca def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-20, 25-8

Republic County, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-21, 25-18

Santee def. Marty Indian, S.D., 25-18, 8-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-9

Shelton def. Palmer, 21-25, 25-18, 18-25, 27-25

Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-12

Sioux City, East, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11

Southwest def. Sutherland, 17-25, 25-10, 25-16, 25-23

Thayer Central def. Fairbury, 26-24, 25-13

Wahoo def. Platteview, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14

Waverly def. Blair, 25-5, 25-9, 25-11

Wayne def. Columbus Scotus, 21-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-7

Wood River def. Central City, 3-2

Wynot def. Winside, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19

Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10

Arthur County Triangular

Arthur County def. Morrill, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22

Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 26-24, 25-20

Creek Valley def. Morrill, 2-0

Brady Triangular

Brady def. Paxton, 25-8, 25-15

Brady def. Sandhills Valley, 25-8, 25-16

Sandhills Valley def. Paxton, 25-21, 25-22

Bridgeport Triangular

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-18

Garden County def. Bridgeport, 26-24, 25-16

Garden County def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-9

Conestoga Triangular

Mead def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-20

Mead def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-9

Palmyra def. Conestoga, 25-23, 25-19

Dundy County-Stratton Triangular

Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-19, 25-21

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Cambridge, 17-25, 25-14, 25-21

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22

Elm Creek Triangular

Elm Creek def. Franklin, 28-26, 25-14

Southern Valley def. Franklin, 25-13, 25-10

Southern Valley def. Elm Creek, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11

Exeter-Milligan Triangular

Exeter/Milligan def. Osceola, 25-10, 25-20

Giltner def. Exeter/Milligan, 27-25, 25-20

Giltner def. Osceola, 25-12, 25-21

Heartland Lutheran Triangular

Heartland Lutheran def. Elba, 25-13, 25-22

Riverside def. Elba, 25-12, 25-22

Riverside def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-23, 25-19

Hemingford Triangular

Crawford def. Hay Springs, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23

Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 28-25, 18-25, 25-13

Hitchcock County Triangular

Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 25-16, 25-21

Wallace def. Perkins County, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21

Howells-Dodge Triangular

Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-22, 25-21

Howells/Dodge def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-3, 25-11

Pender def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-19, 25-17

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Twin River, 25-20, 27-25

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-27, 25-20, 25-14

Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-18

Loomis Triangular

Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-19, 25-16

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-11

Madison Triangular

Wakefield-Allen def. Spalding Academy, 25-6, 25-16

Wakefield-Allen def. Madison, 25-17, 25-15

Millard South Triangular

Millard South def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-19, 25-15

Millard South def. Elkhorn, 25-22, 25-12

Mullen Triangular

Hyannis def. Sandhills/Thedford, 22-25, 25-10, 25-19

Mullen def. Hyannis, 25-19, 25-18

Mullen def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-10, 25-15

Northern Valley, Kan. Triangular

Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-13

Alma def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-8, 25-8

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-17, 25-12

Omaha North Triangular

Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-20, 25-16

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Burke, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha North, 25-13, 25-23

Overton Triangular

Axtell def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-11, 25-14

Overton def. Axtell, 25-21, 25-16

Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-16, 25-11

Pleasanton Triangular

Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 25-19

Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 25-14

Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-14, 25-23

St. Edward Triangular

Burwell def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23

Burwell def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-20

Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-9

St. Paul Triangular

Arcadia-Loup City def. Ravenna, 25-22, 25-17

St. Paul def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-15, 25-15

St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-10

Stuart Double Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-15, 25-21

Stuart def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-11, 25-16

Summerland def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-12, 25-15

Summerland def. Stuart, 25-16, 25-20

Superior Triangular

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Kenesaw, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15

Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-19

Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-10, 25-19

Tri County Triangular

Cornerstone Christian def. Lewiston, 25-19, 27-25

Tri County def. Lewiston, 25-23, 25-9

Valentine Triangular

O’Neill def. Valentine, 25-12, 16-25, 25-20

O’Neill def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-15

Valentine def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-13

Wilber-Clatonia Triangular

Johnson County Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 25-11

Syracuse def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-19

Syracuse def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-12