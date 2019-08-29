High School Volleyball Scores

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

VOLLEYBALL

Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12

Arcadia-Loup City def. Wood River, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14

Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-16, 25-19, 25-12

Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-22, 25-10, 25-16

Bertrand def. Southwest, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22

Broken Bow def. Hershey, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21

Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16

Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-17, 25-22

Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-12, 20-25, 27-25, 25-18

Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21

Dorchester def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-14, 25-20

Douglas County West def. Conestoga, 25-6, 25-10, 25-7

Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn, 27-25, 25-16, 25-20

Fort Calhoun def. Arlington, 19-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20

Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-18, 25-9

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Superior, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21

Gretna def. Millard North, 25-23, 23-25, 26-24, 25-16

Heartland def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-21, 25-12

Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-18, 25-21, 25-15

Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola, 25-4, 25-10, 25-22

Kearney def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20

Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-14, 25-15, 20-25, 25-11

Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High, 25-12, 25-23, 25-21

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19

Louisville def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21

Lutheran High Northeast def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23

Mead def. Freeman, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23

Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 15-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 15-6

Millard West def. Omaha Burke, 25-17, 25-13, 25-6

Oakland-Craig def. Howells/Dodge, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15

Omaha Nation def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-21, 25-12, 26-24

Omaha Westside def. Omaha North, 25-18, 25-6, 25-14

Ord def. Minden, 25-14, 27-25, 25-23

Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-14, 25-8, 25-21

St. Paul def. David City, 25-10, 25-13, 25-12

Sutton def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15

Syracuse def. Milford, 11-25, 25-17, 22-25, 28-26, 15-7

Valentine def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-6, 25-19, 25-15

Waverly def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-22, 25-12, 25-17

Winside def. Plainview, 29-27, 25-17, 25-15

Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler, 25-11, 25-15, 25-10

Wynot def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-8, 25-14

Amherst Triangular

Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 27-25, 26-24

Elm Creek def. Amherst, 25-10, 25-17

Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-20, 25-12

Creek Valley Triangular

Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-12

Sutherland def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-14

Friend Triangular

Lewiston def. Friend, 14-25, 25-20, 25-21

Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-17, 25-11

Heartland Lutheran Triangular

Kenesaw def. Spalding Academy, 25-15, 25-19

Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-23, 25-13

Hemingford Triangular

Gordon/Rushville def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-15

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-11, 25-12

Kimball def. Hemingford, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23

Johnson County Central Triangular

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-11, 25-17

Johnson County Central def. Yutan, 25-21, 25-19

Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23

Johnson-Brock Triangular

Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-7, 25-19

Johnson-Brock def. Falls City, 25-20, 25-19

Southern def. Falls City, 25-20, 25-18

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-9

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-19, 25-23

Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-14, 25-11

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-3, 25-11

Omaha Benson Triangular

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Northwest, 26-28, 25-22, 25-21

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-11, 25-23

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-22, 25-19

Palmyra Quad

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-8, 25-15

Consolation

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Palmyra, 25-17, 25-15

Championship

Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-19

Potter-Dix Triangular

Leyton def. Caliche, Colo., 25-21, 25-22

Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-16, 25-23

Potter-Dix def. Caliche, Colo., 25-21, 25-19

Randolph Triangular

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Randolph, 25-10, 25-18

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Homer, 25-12, 25-15

Randolph def. Homer, 25-14, 25-23

Stanton Triangular

Battle Creek def. Stanton, 25-21, 25-18

Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-22

Summerland Triangular

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-16

Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-12, 25-20

Summerland def. West Holt, 25-13, 25-13

Wahoo Triangular

Norris def. Aurora, 25-15, 25-14

Norris def. Wahoo, 27-25, 27-25

Wahoo def. Aurora, 25-19, 25-16

Wausa Triangular

Bloomfield def. Wausa, 26-25, 17-25

St. Mary’s def. Bloomfield, 21-25, 25-14, 25-18

St. Mary’s def. Wausa, 25-19, 22-25, 25-9