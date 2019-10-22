class="post-template-default single single-post postid-415661 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
All-Inclusive Playground Fundraiser Underway in Broken Bow | KRVN Radio

All-Inclusive Playground Fundraiser Underway in Broken Bow

BY Austin Jacobsen | October 22, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
All-Inclusive Playground Fundraiser Underway in Broken Bow

The community of Broken Bow seeks fundraising to add a new all-inclusive playground to Melham Park.

Carlene Albin, board member of the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce, states that the community of Broken Bow has 163 children ages birth to 21 that have a special need or disability.

The playground will have a poured rubber surface and equipment that has a wheelchair and walker accessibility. The Chamber of Commerce is beginning efforts to raise $350,000. All donations will be tax deductible with checks made payable to the Custer County Foundation with All-Inclusive Playground in the memo line.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments