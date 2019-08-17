Are you looking for a life changing experience??

The cast of Up with People is coming back to Grand Island in 10 days and we are still looking for a home for 65 of our participants!!

Hosting an international cast member of Up with People is such a great opportunity for you and your family to interact with someone from a different country (or even a different US state) and learn about their culture and customs. The bonds created between our students and their host families are something unique and beautiful that lasts for a lifetime! All you need to do is provide breakfast, dinner and transportation (drop them off at 8:00 AM and pick them up at 6:00 PM) for the week of August 26th– September 2nd.

These are real testimonials from some of our Grand Island host families from last year:

“We have been a host family for Up With People for the past two years. It has been such an amazing opportunity for both of us! To be able to have a guest in our home from another state or another country has been such a wonderful learning and sharing experience. For us to be able to share our region with a young adult has been so rewarding. And, to be able to learn about their home, to see it through their eyes and stories has been such a blessing. An Up With People cast member is incredibly easy to host. Their needs are quite minimal. A place to sleep, a light breakfast and supper with your family is about it. We just drop them off on our way to work and pick them up after. We are so glad we have been able to do this for the Up With People organization. We would really encourage anyone with a spare room and a desire to meet some great young adults to sign up to host”.

-Dennis and Kelly Anderson

“We were a host family for four girls last year and will happily do it again this year. And when one of those girls called in need of a home for three weeks this year…it was an immediate yes! It is a great way to exchange conversations with other cultures and be part of their enthusiasm. Be a host family and gain a fun experience”.

-Mike and Audrey Pitcher

here . We will hold a host family meeting/information session on Monday at 7:00 PM at the Burlington Station (603 N Plum St). We believe in Grand Island’s community and that’s why we are reaching out to everyone that can read this. Please help us find a home for our participants!!! Feel free to contact Anne-Marie Brandstötter (contact info below) to get more detailed information, or sign up to be a host family. We will hold a host family meeting/information session on Monday at 7:00 PM at the Burlington Station (603 N Plum St).