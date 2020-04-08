(Audio) Area firefighters battle range fire

Elwood, Neb. — Elwood Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by area fire departments in dousing a range fire that burned an estimated 65 acres of pasture 4 miles north of Elwood. Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krulll says his forces were paged about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, but they were already fighting another fire…

Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was first to arrive on scene…they were later joined by Elwood and other firefighting outfits and agencies. Krull says conditions were dry and there were strong winds at the time, so training helped…

Krull says the fire burned mostly pasture and a few trees, but no structures. No injuries were reported. Krull generously praised area fire departments that assisted including Lexington, Bertrand, Cambridge and Stapleton. There’s speculation the fire may have started from a spark caused by a construction crew working near Highway 283. Central Nebraska Public Power and landowners pitched in with water to fight the fire. Krull estimates 45-50 firefighters went to the scene.