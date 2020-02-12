(AUDIO) Cambridge Wins on the Road in Doubleheader at Arapahoe

Both Cambridge basketball squads flexed their muscles on Tuesday night, winning comfortably on the road against Arapahoe.

In the first contest, Cambridge and Arapahoe traded three point plays to start the game, but the Trojans rolled to an 18-0 led by gritty post play from Autumn Deterding (19 points) and Paige Klumpe (16 points). At the end of the first quarter, Cambridge held a 22-9 advantage.

After Terri Hilker (12 points) for Arapahoe added back-to-back triples in the second, the Lady Trojans continued to attack inside with Deterding adding 6 points in the quarter to close halftime with a 36-22 lead.

Cambridge allowed Korynn Clason to take over in the third quarter, adding 8 points by attacking the basket and playing active defense. The Trojans defense also shut down and stalled the Warrior attack, only giving up 11 points in the second half. Cambridge walked away with a 64-33 victory.

The Trojans improve to 13-7 on the season. They saw contributions from Deterding (19 points), Clason (17), Klumpe (16), Schyler Hoberty (4), Macy Jones (2), Cali Gunderson (2), and Juliana Hampton (2).

Arapahoe falls to 2-18. They saw additions from Hilker (19 points), Hope Koller (10), Emilee Hanke (2), and Emerson Swanson (2).

To listen to the girls contest, click here.

In the boys match-up, Arapahoe hung out around Cambridge until Dahlton Wood found his rhythm in the second half, leading the Trojans to the 55-25 victory.

It was Paxton Ross (14 points) for Cambridge in the first quarter who got the scoring started early, adding 9 in the opening minutes. Arapahoe added 8 points as a team, but gave up too many inside looks as they trailed 16-8 at the end of one.

Cambridge’s defense took over from that point forward, only allowing 2, 7, and 8 points in the following quarters respectively, as Wood lead the charge with multiple blocks inside.

The Trojans began feeding the ball inside more to Wood (18 points) in the second half, as he added 10 points in different ways in the third quarter. Arapahoe never recovered, and fell at home 55-25.

Cambridge improves to 8-10 on the season, with contributions from Wood (18 points), Ross (14), Deryk Huxoll (10), Zion Moyer (5), Cole Fiene (3), Brandon Horwart (2), Kyle Borland (2), and Braden Jones (1).

Arapahoe falls to 3-17, and saw contributions from Reilley Einspahr (13 points), Cord Frink (5), 2 points from Grant Taylor, Nolan Meyers, and Triston Abraham, and Austin Rousch (1).

To listen to the boys contest, click here.