(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU System Interim-President, Dr. Susan Fritz – August 17, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by a special guest, the interim-President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Susan Fritz.

Dr. Fritz filled in for Dr. Bounds on this program back in July 2017, so we get caught up with her, reminder of her background, her connection to Nebraska, and her rise through the University of Nebraska system; her top 2-3 goals she hopes to accomplish during her tenure as President; the top 2-3 things on her agenda to discuss with the Board of Regents at their meeting this past Friday and what do she anticipates being the biggest takeaways; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.