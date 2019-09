Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen.

This week, Chancellor Kristensen chats about the most recent issue of the “UNK Alumni Today” magazine that featured a UNK alum, and U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam, on the cover; the UNK Alumni Association’s quarterly “Loper After Hours” events; “Homecoming 2019” coming up next week; and more!