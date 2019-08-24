(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNO/UNMC Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold – August 24

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2019 semester. This week, he’s once again joined by a special guest, the Chancellor of both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Dr. Jeffrey Gold.

We chat about a major breakthrough in HIV research led by UNMC researchers announced back in July; the importance of obtaining patents to protect the work being done by the Faculty on campus and an overview of the important research being done at both UNO and UNMC; an update on the many construction projects in various stages of completion on both campuses; and more!

