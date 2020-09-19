(Audio) Elm Creek tops Southern Valley – 26-22

In a game that was tied at the end of the 1st quarter, then again at halftime, it was the strength of the Elm Creek run game that propelled the Buffaloes past Southern Valley Friday night, 26-22 in Elm Creek.

Xavier Perez carried the ball 34 times for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead Elm Creek. Beau Knapp added a 40-yard touchdown pass to Trey Miner.

For Southern Valley, quarterback Carter Bose led the way by scoring all three touchdowns. The Senior completed 16 passes on 24 attempts for 221 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for one more.

Elm Creek improves to 3-1 on the season while Southern Valley falls to 2-2.

To listen to the broadcast, click here.