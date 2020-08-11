class="post-template-default single single-post postid-478216 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
August WASDE Preview

BY Rural Radio Network Staff | August 11, 2020
The August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, or WASDE, is set to be released on Wednesday.

There has been a lot of anticipation building up to the August WASDE. The 2020 corn and soybean crop was given a great start. In addition, midway through parts of the country have seen heat and dry stress, but for the most part, the crop is still looking very strong.

The strong storms that blew across Iowa on Tuesday may impact the crop, but the data for the August WASDE is already collected and will likely not reflect possible storm damage.

According to DTN, the report is likely to show higher crop estimates, boosted by timely and beneficial rains around most of the Corn Belt.

US Corn & Soybean Production 2020 Millions of Bushels August Average Range USDA July USDA 2019
Corn 15,163 14,815-15,330 15,000 13,617
avg. yield 180.3 177.5-182.5 178.5 167.4
Soybeans 4,278 4,150-4,499 4,135 3,552
avg yield 51.4 50-53 49.8 47.4
US 19-20 Stock Pile Millions of Bushels August Average Range USDA July
Corn 2,263 2,150-2,388 2,248
Soybeans 615 578-640 620
Wheat 1,036 935-1,045 1,044
US 20-21 Stock Pile Millions of Bushels August Average Range USDA July
Corn 2,795 2,460-3,206 2,648
Soybeans 527 440-689 425
Wheat 946 899-976 942
World Stockpiles19-20 Million Metric Tons August Average Range USDA July
Corn 312.5 311-314 311.9
Soybeans 98.6 94.8-100.3 99.7
Wheat 296.8 292-299.2 297.1
World Stockpiles 20-21 Million Metric Tons August Average Range USDA July
Corn 320.4 312-340.1 315
Soybeans 98.2 93-111.7 95.1
Wheat 313.5 308.2-316.6 314.8
US Wheat Production Est. 2020 August Average Range USDA July USDA 19-20
All Wheat 1,832 1,795-1,856 1,824 1,920
Winter Wheat 1,215 1,193-1,232 1,218 1,304
Hard Red Winter 710 700-720 710 833
Soft Red Winter 279 270-295 280 239
White Winter 228 224-235 227 232
Durum 57 55-61 56 54
Other 560 55-574 550 562
