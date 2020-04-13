Battle of the Brands Winner Announced!

The Rural Radio Network’s Battle of the Brands Competition has been in full swing over the past few weeks. The competition was structured much like March Madness, beginning with 32 of America’s favorite agriculture brands.

After 29 matchups and over 22,000 votes, FFA has been named the 2020 Battle of the Brands Champion! The organization reached their spot at the top by defeating formidable opponents such as 4-H, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Farm Bureau, and Pioneer Seed.

Thanks to all who joined in on the fun!