“Bringing it Home” Ram Pickup goes parading in Gothenburg

BY KRVN Radio | September 21, 2019
RRN/Harvest Festival Parade, Gothenburg. 9-21-19

Gothenburg, Neb. — The KRVN crew of Bob Brogan, Jen Houser and Kathy Armagost took the Bringing it Home 2018 Ram Pickup  to Gothenburg on Saturday for the All-American Harvest Festival Parade.  We enjoyed participating in the parade and later taking registrations for the pickup at  Ehmen Park.   Great parade, great weather & lots of fun!

