Gothenburg, Neb. — The KRVN crew of Bob Brogan, Jen Houser and Kathy Armagost took the Bringing it Home 2018 Ram Pickup to Gothenburg on Saturday for the All-American Harvest Festival Parade. We enjoyed participating in the parade and later taking registrations for the pickup at Ehmen Park. Great parade, great weather & lots of fun!
“Bringing it Home” Ram Pickup goes parading in Gothenburg
RRN/Harvest Festival Parade, Gothenburg. 9-21-19
