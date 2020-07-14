Burger King hopes to address climate change by changing cows’ diets

Burger King is staging an intervention with its cows. The chain has rebalanced the diet of some cows by adding lemon grass in a bid to limit bovine contributions to climate change.

By tweaking their diet, Burger King said Tuesday that it believes it can reduce a cows’ daily methane emissions by about 33%.

Cows emit methane as a by-product of their digestion. The EPA attributes 2 percent of greenhouse gas emissions to the American cattle industry.

With an over-the-top social media campaign that teeters between vulgarity and science, Burger King is banking on the heightened awareness of climate change and its responsibility to limit its own role.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association says it is disappointed by the release of the campaign.

The association says, “Unfortunately, Burger King has chosen a different path, relying on kitschy imagery that misrepresents basic bovine biology – cattle emissions come from burps, not farts – and on the potential impact of a single ruminant nutrition study that was so small and poorly conceived, it was dismissed by many leading NGOs and beef industry experts.”