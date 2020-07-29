Businesses, organizations asked to register for UNK showcase

KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney is accepting registrations from businesses, organizations and other exhibitors interested in booth space at the upcoming UNK Blue and Gold Showcase.

One of UNK’s longstanding traditions, the annual event that welcomes students back to campus and celebrates the start of the academic year is from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21. About 200 exhibitors attend the showcase each year.

This year’s celebration will include live entertainment, free food, prizes, giveaways and many of the same activities as past years. All will be conducted with precautions taken to create a safe and healthy environment.

Blue and Gold Showcase is open to new freshmen, returning students, faculty and staff. This year’s event is not open to community members, and the chancellor’s picnic will not be hosted.

The layout of this year’s event will promote physical distancing, and booths will spread out across a larger area on campus. Face coverings will be mandatory.

Online registration is available at unk.edu/showcase.

For more information, contact Jamie Hiemke at 308.865.8909 or hiemkejl@unk.edu.

UNK also is offering a virtual showcase for businesses and organizations who choose not to attend in person. The virtual showcase gives participants an opportunity to offer online discounts and coupons while steering students to their website.