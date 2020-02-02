class="post-template-default single single-post postid-437622 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 2, 2020
Central Conference Wrestling Tournament Results

Team Scores

1 Aurora 192.5
2 York 172.0
3 Northwest 167.5
4 Columbus Lakeview 152.5
5 Seward 125.0
6 Schuyler 95.5
7 Lexington 91.0
8 Adams Central 90.0
9 Holdrege 67.5
10 Crete 44.0

 

106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Caden Svoboda of Aurora
  • 2nd Place – Owen Bargen of Columbus Lakeview
  • 3rd Place – Cash Duncan of Seward
  • 4th Place – Matt Janssen of Holdrege
  • 5th Place – Daven Naylor of Lexington
  • 6th Place – caleb Alcorta of Northwest

1st Place Match

  • Caden Svoboda (Aurora) 35-2, Jr. over Owen Bargen (Columbus Lakeview) 33-7, Fr. (Fall 5:09)

3rd Place Match

  • Cash Duncan (Seward) 20-9, So. over Matt Janssen (Holdrege) 20-18, Fr. (Fall 2:16)

5th Place Match

  • Daven Naylor (Lexington) 24-13, Fr. over caleb Alcorta (Northwest) 16-27, Jr. (MD 14-2)

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Grady Arends of Northwest
  • 2nd Place – Tristen Obermiller of Adams Central
  • 3rd Place – Jeremy Oswald of Aurora
  • 4th Place – Hayden Johnston of Columbus Lakeview
  • 5th Place – Jackson Konrad of Lexington
  • 6th Place – James Castahon of Schuyler

1st Place Match

  • Grady Arends (Northwest) 33-5, Jr. over Tristen Obermiller (Adams Central) 32-6, Sr. (Dec 7-6)

3rd Place Match

  • Jeremy Oswald (Aurora) 29-9, Jr. over Hayden Johnston (Columbus Lakeview) 23-16, So. (Dec 4-0)

5th Place Match

  • Jackson Konrad (Lexington) 1-2, Fr. over James Castahon (Schuyler) 9-25, So. (Fall 4:30)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Thomas Ivey of York
  • 2nd Place – Devon Ackles of Adams Central
  • 3rd Place – Kevin Dominguez of Columbus Lakeview
  • 4th Place – Jovanny Gandara of Lexington
  • 5th Place – Tyson Kottwitz of Aurora
  • 6th Place – Conner Lomax of Crete

1st Place Match

  • Thomas Ivey (York) 43-1, Jr. over Devon Ackles (Adams Central) 30-10, Jr. (MD 12-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Kevin Dominguez (Columbus Lakeview) 31-11, Jr. over Jovanny Gandara (Lexington) 4-4, Fr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

  • Tyson Kottwitz (Aurora) 18-19, So. over Conner Lomax (Crete) 12-19, Fr. (Fall 2:16)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kaleb Eliker of York
  • 2nd Place – Lucien Engel of Columbus Lakeview
  • 3rd Place – Dylan Hubbard of Lexington
  • 4th Place – Shawn Buchanan of Crete
  • 5th Place – Brandon Carpenter of Holdrege
  • 6th Place – Conner Rosendale of Seward

1st Place Match

  • Kaleb Eliker (York) 33-8, Jr. over Lucien Engel (Columbus Lakeview) 29-7, Sr. (Dec 7-6)

3rd Place Match

  • Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) 21-10, Jr. over Shawn Buchanan (Crete) 17-6, Sr. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

  • Brandon Carpenter (Holdrege) 14-13, So. over Conner Rosendale (Seward) 12-8, So. (Dec 3-2)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Logan Jaixen of Columbus Lakeview
  • 2nd Place – Brady Isley of Northwest
  • 3rd Place – Oren Krumrei of York
  • 4th Place – Jesus Carrasco of Schuyler
  • 5th Place – Logan Jensen of Aurora
  • 6th Place – Breckin Schoepf of Seward

1st Place Match

  • Logan Jaixen (Columbus Lakeview) 33-6, Jr. over Brady Isley (Northwest) 31-16, Jr. (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Oren Krumrei (York) 33-10, Jr. over Jesus Carrasco (Schuyler) 16-18, Jr. (Fall 1:36)

5th Place Match

  • Logan Jensen (Aurora) 8-17, Jr. over Breckin Schoepf (Seward) 8-18, Fr. (Dec 5-3)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Trevor Kluck of Aurora
  • 2nd Place – Collin Quandt of Northwest
  • 3rd Place – Cameron Kort of Adams Central
  • 4th Place – Joel Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview
  • 5th Place – Henry Ramirez of Schuyler
  • 6th Place – Nate Streeter-Myers of York

1st Place Match

  • Trevor Kluck (Aurora) 38-0, Jr. over Collin Quandt (Northwest) 32-8, Sr. (Dec 10-5)

3rd Place Match

  • Cameron Kort (Adams Central) 37-7, Sr. over Joel Lemburg (Columbus Lakeview) 34-6, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

  • Henry Ramirez (Schuyler) 17-17, Sr. over Nate Streeter-Myers (York) 17-18, Jr. (M. For.)

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Sean Martin of Seward
  • 2nd Place – Treven Melroy of Holdrege
  • 3rd Place – Owen Friesen of Northwest
  • 4th Place – Jeret Frerichs of Adams Central
  • 5th Place – Dustin Fleming of Columbus Lakeview
  • 6th Place – Brady Collingham of Aurora

1st Place Match

  • Sean Martin (Seward) 31-2, Sr. over Treven Melroy (Holdrege) 25-11, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Owen Friesen (Northwest) 23-19, Jr. over Jeret Frerichs (Adams Central) 13-19, So. (Fall 2:21)

5th Place Match

  • Dustin Fleming (Columbus Lakeview) 5-17, Jr. over Brady Collingham (Aurora) 19-18, Jr. (M. For.)

152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Austin Cooley of Northwest
  • 2nd Place – Jordan Covert of Seward
  • 3rd Place – Diego Maganda of Schuyler
  • 4th Place – Britton Kemling of Aurora
  • 5th Place – Jackson Johnson of Adams Central
  • 6th Place – Zachary Binder of Crete

1st Place Match

  • Austin Cooley (Northwest) 37-9, Jr. over Jordan Covert (Seward) 11-11, Sr. (Fall 3:29)

3rd Place Match

  • Diego Maganda (Schuyler) 20-19, Fr. over Britton Kemling (Aurora) 19-22, Fr. (Fall 3:33)

5th Place Match

  • Jackson Johnson (Adams Central) 22-15, Sr. over Zachary Binder (Crete) 16-22, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kolby Wessels of Aurora
  • 2nd Place – Mason Bisbee of Seward
  • 3rd Place – Rene Corado of Lexington
  • 4th Place – Alex Cabello of Northwest
  • 5th Place – Cade Kirwan of Holdrege
  • 6th Place – Jhony Escobar of Schuyler

1st Place Match

  • Kolby Wessels (Aurora) 31-7, Sr. over Mason Bisbee (Seward) 18-8, So. (MD 13-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Rene Corado (Lexington) 12-12, Jr. over Alex Cabello (Northwest) 13-21, Jr. (Dec 11-6)

5th Place Match

  • Cade Kirwan (Holdrege) 11-20, Fr. over Jhony Escobar (Schuyler) 19-20, So. (Dec 5-2)

170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kobe Lyons of York
  • 2nd Place – Mack Owens of Aurora
  • 3rd Place – Dylan White of Crete
  • 4th Place – Oaklyn Smith of Adams Central
  • 5th Place – Landon Ternus of Columbus Lakeview
  • 6th Place – Kevin Escobar of Schuyler

1st Place Match

  • Kobe Lyons (York) 42-3, Jr. over Mack Owens (Aurora) 22-13, So. (MD 12-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Dylan White (Crete) 27-7, Sr. over Oaklyn Smith (Adams Central) 25-17, So. (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

  • Landon Ternus (Columbus Lakeview) 30-12, Fr. over Kevin Escobar (Schuyler) 18-13, So. (Fall 2:13)

182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – William Marxsen of Schuyler
  • 2nd Place – Brekyn Papineau of Aurora
  • 3rd Place – Kaden Lyons of York
  • 4th Place – Wyatt Warner of Seward
  • 5th Place – Victor Isele of Northwest
  • 6th Place – Ismael Ayala of Lexington

1st Place Match

  • William Marxsen (Schuyler) 35-5, Sr. over Brekyn Papineau (Aurora) 22-1, So. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Kaden Lyons (York) 32-8, Jr. over Wyatt Warner (Seward) 19-12, Sr. (Fall 4:06)

5th Place Match

  • Victor Isele (Northwest) 17-23, Fr. over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 12-18, So. (Fall 1:57)

195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Imanol Munoz of Holdrege
  • 2nd Place – Jacob Diaz of York
  • 3rd Place – Zach Ellingson of Seward
  • 4th Place – Kole Fiala of Aurora
  • 5th Place – Austen Smith of Columbus Lakeview
  • 6th Place – Jaime Lira of Schuyler

1st Place Match

  • Imanol Munoz (Holdrege) 30-4, Sr. over Jacob Diaz (York) 31-2, Sr. (SV-1 6-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Zach Ellingson (Seward) 23-7, Sr. over Kole Fiala (Aurora) 35-9, Sr. (Dec 9-6)

5th Place Match

  • Austen Smith (Columbus Lakeview) 20-6, Jr. over Jaime Lira (Schuyler) 18-15, Sr. (Fall 2:21)

220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Grady Griess of Northwest
  • 2nd Place – James Hernandez of Lexington
  • 3rd Place – Brayan Rodriguez of York
  • 4th Place – Casey Ramirez of Schuyler
  • 5th Place – Alejandro Blanco of Crete

1st Place Match

  • Grady Griess (Northwest) 37-4, Sr. over James Hernandez (Lexington) 16-12, So. (Fall 1:33)

3rd Place Match

  • Brayan Rodriguez (York) 24-7, Sr. over Casey Ramirez (Schuyler) 9-21, Sr. (Fall 1:27)

5th Place Match

  • Alejandro Blanco (Crete) 2-9, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Aaron Jividen of Aurora
  • 2nd Place – Beau Woods of York
  • 3rd Place – Bradyn Kucera of Columbus Lakeview
  • 4th Place – Brody Stutzman of Northwest
  • 5th Place – Tyler Pavelka of Adams Central
  • 6th Place – Alejandro Sanabria of Schuyler

1st Place Match

  • Aaron Jividen (Aurora) 34-4, So. over Beau Woods (York) 27-14, Sr. (Fall 4:36)

3rd Place Match

  • Bradyn Kucera (Columbus Lakeview) 31-6, Sr. over Brody Stutzman (Northwest) 8-13, Jr. (Fall 0:29)

5th Place Match

  • Tyler Pavelka (Adams Central) 27-17, So. over Alejandro Sanabria (Schuyler) 23-21, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

 

