Central Conference Wrestling Tournament Results

Team Scores
|1
|Aurora
|192.5
|2
|York
|172.0
|3
|Northwest
|167.5
|4
|Columbus Lakeview
|152.5
|5
|Seward
|125.0
|6
|Schuyler
|95.5
|7
|Lexington
|91.0
|8
|Adams Central
|90.0
|9
|Holdrege
|67.5
|10
|Crete
|44.0
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Caden Svoboda of Aurora
- 2nd Place – Owen Bargen of Columbus Lakeview
- 3rd Place – Cash Duncan of Seward
- 4th Place – Matt Janssen of Holdrege
- 5th Place – Daven Naylor of Lexington
- 6th Place – caleb Alcorta of Northwest
1st Place Match
- Caden Svoboda (Aurora) 35-2, Jr. over Owen Bargen (Columbus Lakeview) 33-7, Fr. (Fall 5:09)
3rd Place Match
- Cash Duncan (Seward) 20-9, So. over Matt Janssen (Holdrege) 20-18, Fr. (Fall 2:16)
5th Place Match
- Daven Naylor (Lexington) 24-13, Fr. over caleb Alcorta (Northwest) 16-27, Jr. (MD 14-2)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Grady Arends of Northwest
- 2nd Place – Tristen Obermiller of Adams Central
- 3rd Place – Jeremy Oswald of Aurora
- 4th Place – Hayden Johnston of Columbus Lakeview
- 5th Place – Jackson Konrad of Lexington
- 6th Place – James Castahon of Schuyler
1st Place Match
- Grady Arends (Northwest) 33-5, Jr. over Tristen Obermiller (Adams Central) 32-6, Sr. (Dec 7-6)
3rd Place Match
- Jeremy Oswald (Aurora) 29-9, Jr. over Hayden Johnston (Columbus Lakeview) 23-16, So. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
- Jackson Konrad (Lexington) 1-2, Fr. over James Castahon (Schuyler) 9-25, So. (Fall 4:30)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Thomas Ivey of York
- 2nd Place – Devon Ackles of Adams Central
- 3rd Place – Kevin Dominguez of Columbus Lakeview
- 4th Place – Jovanny Gandara of Lexington
- 5th Place – Tyson Kottwitz of Aurora
- 6th Place – Conner Lomax of Crete
1st Place Match
- Thomas Ivey (York) 43-1, Jr. over Devon Ackles (Adams Central) 30-10, Jr. (MD 12-2)
3rd Place Match
- Kevin Dominguez (Columbus Lakeview) 31-11, Jr. over Jovanny Gandara (Lexington) 4-4, Fr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
- Tyson Kottwitz (Aurora) 18-19, So. over Conner Lomax (Crete) 12-19, Fr. (Fall 2:16)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kaleb Eliker of York
- 2nd Place – Lucien Engel of Columbus Lakeview
- 3rd Place – Dylan Hubbard of Lexington
- 4th Place – Shawn Buchanan of Crete
- 5th Place – Brandon Carpenter of Holdrege
- 6th Place – Conner Rosendale of Seward
1st Place Match
- Kaleb Eliker (York) 33-8, Jr. over Lucien Engel (Columbus Lakeview) 29-7, Sr. (Dec 7-6)
3rd Place Match
- Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) 21-10, Jr. over Shawn Buchanan (Crete) 17-6, Sr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
- Brandon Carpenter (Holdrege) 14-13, So. over Conner Rosendale (Seward) 12-8, So. (Dec 3-2)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Logan Jaixen of Columbus Lakeview
- 2nd Place – Brady Isley of Northwest
- 3rd Place – Oren Krumrei of York
- 4th Place – Jesus Carrasco of Schuyler
- 5th Place – Logan Jensen of Aurora
- 6th Place – Breckin Schoepf of Seward
1st Place Match
- Logan Jaixen (Columbus Lakeview) 33-6, Jr. over Brady Isley (Northwest) 31-16, Jr. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
- Oren Krumrei (York) 33-10, Jr. over Jesus Carrasco (Schuyler) 16-18, Jr. (Fall 1:36)
5th Place Match
- Logan Jensen (Aurora) 8-17, Jr. over Breckin Schoepf (Seward) 8-18, Fr. (Dec 5-3)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Trevor Kluck of Aurora
- 2nd Place – Collin Quandt of Northwest
- 3rd Place – Cameron Kort of Adams Central
- 4th Place – Joel Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview
- 5th Place – Henry Ramirez of Schuyler
- 6th Place – Nate Streeter-Myers of York
1st Place Match
- Trevor Kluck (Aurora) 38-0, Jr. over Collin Quandt (Northwest) 32-8, Sr. (Dec 10-5)
3rd Place Match
- Cameron Kort (Adams Central) 37-7, Sr. over Joel Lemburg (Columbus Lakeview) 34-6, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Henry Ramirez (Schuyler) 17-17, Sr. over Nate Streeter-Myers (York) 17-18, Jr. (M. For.)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sean Martin of Seward
- 2nd Place – Treven Melroy of Holdrege
- 3rd Place – Owen Friesen of Northwest
- 4th Place – Jeret Frerichs of Adams Central
- 5th Place – Dustin Fleming of Columbus Lakeview
- 6th Place – Brady Collingham of Aurora
1st Place Match
- Sean Martin (Seward) 31-2, Sr. over Treven Melroy (Holdrege) 25-11, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Owen Friesen (Northwest) 23-19, Jr. over Jeret Frerichs (Adams Central) 13-19, So. (Fall 2:21)
5th Place Match
- Dustin Fleming (Columbus Lakeview) 5-17, Jr. over Brady Collingham (Aurora) 19-18, Jr. (M. For.)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Austin Cooley of Northwest
- 2nd Place – Jordan Covert of Seward
- 3rd Place – Diego Maganda of Schuyler
- 4th Place – Britton Kemling of Aurora
- 5th Place – Jackson Johnson of Adams Central
- 6th Place – Zachary Binder of Crete
1st Place Match
- Austin Cooley (Northwest) 37-9, Jr. over Jordan Covert (Seward) 11-11, Sr. (Fall 3:29)
3rd Place Match
- Diego Maganda (Schuyler) 20-19, Fr. over Britton Kemling (Aurora) 19-22, Fr. (Fall 3:33)
5th Place Match
- Jackson Johnson (Adams Central) 22-15, Sr. over Zachary Binder (Crete) 16-22, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kolby Wessels of Aurora
- 2nd Place – Mason Bisbee of Seward
- 3rd Place – Rene Corado of Lexington
- 4th Place – Alex Cabello of Northwest
- 5th Place – Cade Kirwan of Holdrege
- 6th Place – Jhony Escobar of Schuyler
1st Place Match
- Kolby Wessels (Aurora) 31-7, Sr. over Mason Bisbee (Seward) 18-8, So. (MD 13-4)
3rd Place Match
- Rene Corado (Lexington) 12-12, Jr. over Alex Cabello (Northwest) 13-21, Jr. (Dec 11-6)
5th Place Match
- Cade Kirwan (Holdrege) 11-20, Fr. over Jhony Escobar (Schuyler) 19-20, So. (Dec 5-2)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kobe Lyons of York
- 2nd Place – Mack Owens of Aurora
- 3rd Place – Dylan White of Crete
- 4th Place – Oaklyn Smith of Adams Central
- 5th Place – Landon Ternus of Columbus Lakeview
- 6th Place – Kevin Escobar of Schuyler
1st Place Match
- Kobe Lyons (York) 42-3, Jr. over Mack Owens (Aurora) 22-13, So. (MD 12-0)
3rd Place Match
- Dylan White (Crete) 27-7, Sr. over Oaklyn Smith (Adams Central) 25-17, So. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
- Landon Ternus (Columbus Lakeview) 30-12, Fr. over Kevin Escobar (Schuyler) 18-13, So. (Fall 2:13)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – William Marxsen of Schuyler
- 2nd Place – Brekyn Papineau of Aurora
- 3rd Place – Kaden Lyons of York
- 4th Place – Wyatt Warner of Seward
- 5th Place – Victor Isele of Northwest
- 6th Place – Ismael Ayala of Lexington
1st Place Match
- William Marxsen (Schuyler) 35-5, Sr. over Brekyn Papineau (Aurora) 22-1, So. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
- Kaden Lyons (York) 32-8, Jr. over Wyatt Warner (Seward) 19-12, Sr. (Fall 4:06)
5th Place Match
- Victor Isele (Northwest) 17-23, Fr. over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 12-18, So. (Fall 1:57)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Imanol Munoz of Holdrege
- 2nd Place – Jacob Diaz of York
- 3rd Place – Zach Ellingson of Seward
- 4th Place – Kole Fiala of Aurora
- 5th Place – Austen Smith of Columbus Lakeview
- 6th Place – Jaime Lira of Schuyler
1st Place Match
- Imanol Munoz (Holdrege) 30-4, Sr. over Jacob Diaz (York) 31-2, Sr. (SV-1 6-1)
3rd Place Match
- Zach Ellingson (Seward) 23-7, Sr. over Kole Fiala (Aurora) 35-9, Sr. (Dec 9-6)
5th Place Match
- Austen Smith (Columbus Lakeview) 20-6, Jr. over Jaime Lira (Schuyler) 18-15, Sr. (Fall 2:21)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Grady Griess of Northwest
- 2nd Place – James Hernandez of Lexington
- 3rd Place – Brayan Rodriguez of York
- 4th Place – Casey Ramirez of Schuyler
- 5th Place – Alejandro Blanco of Crete
1st Place Match
- Grady Griess (Northwest) 37-4, Sr. over James Hernandez (Lexington) 16-12, So. (Fall 1:33)
3rd Place Match
- Brayan Rodriguez (York) 24-7, Sr. over Casey Ramirez (Schuyler) 9-21, Sr. (Fall 1:27)
5th Place Match
- Alejandro Blanco (Crete) 2-9, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Aaron Jividen of Aurora
- 2nd Place – Beau Woods of York
- 3rd Place – Bradyn Kucera of Columbus Lakeview
- 4th Place – Brody Stutzman of Northwest
- 5th Place – Tyler Pavelka of Adams Central
- 6th Place – Alejandro Sanabria of Schuyler
1st Place Match
- Aaron Jividen (Aurora) 34-4, So. over Beau Woods (York) 27-14, Sr. (Fall 4:36)
3rd Place Match
- Bradyn Kucera (Columbus Lakeview) 31-6, Sr. over Brody Stutzman (Northwest) 8-13, Jr. (Fall 0:29)
5th Place Match
- Tyler Pavelka (Adams Central) 27-17, So. over Alejandro Sanabria (Schuyler) 23-21, Jr. (Dec 1-0)