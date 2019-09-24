Chris Janicek running for United States Senate

Chris Janicek, the Omaha based baker and David City native, is vying for a position in Washington as one of Nebraska’s senators.

Janicek sat down with the Rural Radio Network and spoke on his platforms. The main points expressed were his distrust in the new trades and tariffs set on farmer’s across the state, and the lack of representation by current state senator’s in the agricultural committees among other topics.

“We are a farm-strong campaign,” said Janicek. “We are out to look out for the rural Nebraska farmer and what we can do to fix these issues.”

More information can be found at janicekforsenate2020.com