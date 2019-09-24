Crew Announced for Sixth Dawson County Hero Flight

The crew for the Sixth Dawson County Area Hero Flight has been recently announced. The upcoming flight is set for departure Sept. 25 from the Heartland Military museum in Lexington and will return on Sept. 28.
The crew will fly non-stop from Omaha to Washington D.C. where they will visit memorials of various wars, including WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.
Each flight is supported by donations, with the first flight funded completely by Dawson County citizens, businesses and civic organizations. A free luncheon will be provided and a free will offering will be available at the Heartland Military Museum on Wednesday at noon at the send off.
The flight crew consists of:
Ansley – Gary Deaver
Broken Bow – Leonard McKenney, Ted Stottlemire, Dennis Cramer, and Vernon Oatman
Cozad – Larry Harvill
Elm Creek – Ronald Stauffer and Robert Fisher
Elwood – Dennis Kenning and Terry Evan
Eustis – Frank Strong
Gibbon – Oren Vollmer
Gothenburg – Charles Eggleston, Gene Bosch, Daniel Tinlin, James Haver, Donald Daup, and Rolland Closson.
Kearney – Darrell Gregg and John Allan
Oconto – Kenneth Wagner and Ted Boysen
Overton – Tim White and Earl Linn
To make a donation for the Dawson County Are Hero Flight, please visit www.dcheroflight.org