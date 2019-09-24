Crew Announced for Sixth Dawson County Hero Flight

The crew for the Sixth Dawson County Area Hero Flight has been recently announced. The upcoming flight is set for departure Sept. 25 from the Heartland Military museum in Lexington and will return on Sept. 28.

The crew will fly non-stop from Omaha to Washington D.C. where they will visit memorials of various wars, including WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.

Each flight is supported by donations, with the first flight funded completely by Dawson County citizens, businesses and civic organizations. A free luncheon will be provided and a free will offering will be available at the Heartland Military Museum on Wednesday at noon at the send off.

The flight crew consists of:

Ansley – Gary Deaver

Broken Bow – Leonard McKenney, Ted Stottlemire, Dennis Cramer, and Vernon Oatman

Cozad – Larry Harvill

Elm Creek – Ronald Stauffer and Robert Fisher

Elwood – Dennis Kenning and Terry Evan

Eustis – Frank Strong

Gibbon – Oren Vollmer

Gothenburg – Charles Eggleston, Gene Bosch, Daniel Tinlin, James Haver, Donald Daup, and Rolland Closson.

Kearney – Darrell Gregg and John Allan

Oconto – Kenneth Wagner and Ted Boysen

Overton – Tim White and Earl Linn

To make a donation for the Dawson County Are Hero Flight, please visit www.dcheroflight.org