Dawson County Children’s Museum Open House

After 8 years of planning, the Dawson County Children’s Museum has a building. Director Pat Longly launched the museum following retirement as a school teacher with a goal of a permanent home. Since then, she has been conducted activities on the second Saturdays of the month and a yearly “Polar Express” event.

The new center is located at 800 N. Washington in Lexington, and will be available to the community for an open house on Thursday, Sept. 5th from 4-6 p.m. Longly also added that refreshments would be available.

The Dawson County Children’s Museum will follow the open house with regular hours on Friday & Saturdays from 10:00am to 1:00pm and 4:00pm to 7:00pm. On Sundays from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. Admission is $4.

The museum features 15 engagement centers and has an added tree house with slide. The center is promoted as a fun, safe, and educational place for the community and families to enjoy.