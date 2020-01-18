Elwood men charged with animal cruelty

Two Elwood men are charged with Cruelty to Animals in connection with incidents at Elwood Reservoir in Gosper County. Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocken(OH-kin) says several callers reported that a video was posted to social media on January 4, 2020 depicting a man throwing a large dog onto the ice-covered lake, causing it to land on it’s back and break through the ice. Sheriff Ocken says the dog then swam back to shore.

A deputy contacted 28-year-old James Pollock who allegedly admitted to throwing the dog onto the frozen lake twice. His co-conspirator, 19-year-old Austin Vanburen is suspected of videotaping the encounter and made a statement of throwing the dog on the ice one time himself, causing the dog to breakthrough the ice.

Sheriff Ocken says the dog, described as a one-year-old, female lab mix was taken examined at a veterinary clinic and did not appear to be injured. The dog was owned by Pollack and impounded.

Both men were issued court summons for arraignment in Gosper County Court in Elwood on January 24, 2020 at 10:30am.