Farm Bureau Extends Rural Ag Innovation Challenge Application Deadline`

Rural entrepreneurs have until mid-October to apply for the Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge. The American Farm Bureau Federation, in partnership with Farm Credit, will accept applications for the 2020 Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge through October 14.

In its sixth year, the Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge is a national business competition for U.S. food and agriculture startups. Entrepreneurs will compete for $145,000 in startup funds. The funds for the challenge are provided by sponsors Farm Credit, John Deere, Bayer Crop Science, Farm Bureau Bank and Country Financial. AFBF President Zippy Duvall says, “It takes faith, courage and creativity to start a business,” adding that the funds in the challenge can help entrepreneurs “take their businesses to the next level.”

Ten semi-finalist teams will be announced on November 22 and awarded $10,000 each. The ten teams will at the 2020 AFBF Annual Convention in Austin, Texas, in January. Competitors can apply online at www.fb.org.