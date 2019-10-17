Farmers National Company names new president

As Farmers National Company celebrates its 90th anniversary, the growing landowner services company also will see a changing of the guard.

Iowa native Jim Farrell, president and CEO, has been with Farmers National Company since 1986. He took a position with Farmers National Company at its Southeast Minnesota office in Rochester where he managed and sold farms during the heart of the farm crisis. Eventually, Farrell was promoted to vice president of business development. He advanced to become vice president of marketing and then in 2004 he was named president and CEO. Farrell will be retiring from the employee-owned company effective Dec. 31, 2019.

“Our greatest satisfaction as a company is when we can help a landowner or mineral interest owner with concerns or issues that they may have with the management of their property,”” Farrell said. “The company has continued to grow, doubling in the number of employees and associates since 2005. Income has grown by four times during that timeframe. A good group of loyal employees and associates, along with a great business plan, good long-range planning and good timing in our markets allowed for this growth.”

Farmers National Company has named Farrell’s successor, David Englund. He currently oversees the company’s farm management sector and hires, trains and supervises field operations for the company. Englund grew up on a farm in Nebraska and holds an agricultural business degree from Kearney State College, is an accredited farm manager and possesses numerous certifications in real estate and crop insurance.

Englund’s current position will be filled by Ken Schmitt, area vice president for the central area in Jefferson, Iowa. Ken grew up on a farm in Lohrville, Iowa, graduated from Iowa State University and is an accredited farm manager (AFM ) through the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers (ASFMRA). Schmitt has been with Farmers National Company since 1986 and has extensive knowledge and expertise in farm management. He is an accredited farm manager and has received numerous awards over his tenure with Farmers National Company. He has served on the company’s board of directors and will join the home office in Omaha, Neb.

Farmers National Company chief financial officer and treasurer/senior executive vice president Dave Knutson grew up on his family farm in northwest Kansas. Knutson joined the Farmers National Company team as a fiscal leader. In the 30 years he was with Farmers National Company, he carried out corporate and client financial reporting and overseeing the human resources department, the oil and gas management division, the lake management division, the information technology department and the insurance department. He also has served as trustee for the employee stock ownership plan since its creation in 2000.

Knutson officially retired in July and has been replaced by Julie Gerken, senior vice president of financial services/treasurer with Farmers National Company. Gerken has been with Farmers National Company since 2014 and brings extensive knowledge of the best accounting practices for clients and the company. Early in her career, she worked for Farmers National Company as an intern in the corporate accounting area. After graduation from University of Nebraska Omaha, she went into public accounting for 17 years before rejoining Farmers National.