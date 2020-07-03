Fire in Trumbull District

On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 12:20 PM a 911 call came in of a fire at a business at 895 Clark St., in Hansen, NE. Trumbull Fire Department was dispatched. The first unit to arrive on scene reported that the one-story business was heavily involved and the building next to it was threatened. Hastings Rural Fire Department was dispatched to the scene as well. Clay County Emergency Manager responded with Trumbull Fire.

Hastings City Fire was requested to send a rescue unit as the heat index was dangerous today and would be very dangerous for fire fighters. Hastings Fire Rescue 9 was sent to the scene. Hastings City Fire Chief Brad Starling responded to assist with this incident. Initial units on scene found a male who had been at the business had minor burns to his arm. He was treated at the scene by Emergency Medical Staff (EMS) from Hastings Rescue #9.

Adams County Emergency Manager, Ron Pughes, responded to the scene and began providing support to the fire units on scene. Deputy Clay County EM, Haley Roemmich and Mr. Pughes monitored the condition of fire fighters rotating in and out of fire operations. Giltner Fire Chief, Bradley Consbruck came to the scene to assist with manpower on this event. Doniphan Fire Department was called to the scene for equipment support.

The Hastings Branch of the Salvation Army sent a truck to the scene and four cases of water were used to support the fire fighters in this incident. They also provided light snacks to the fire fighters.

During the extensive firefighting operations one fire fighter suffered from heat exhaustion and was treated on scene by Hastings Fire EMS.

The fire was declared under control at 1:33 pm by the Incident Commander. The turn of the century building was a total loss as were at least two vehicles. A perimeter wooden fence was also destroyed.

Fire crews remain on scene from Trumbull and Hastings Rural Fire Departments. The State of Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office sent an investigator to determine origin and cause of the fire.

For further information please contact Trumbull Fire Chief, Joevy Olena, 402-460-7398.