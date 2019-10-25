class="post-template-default single single-post postid-415895 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Give Em’ Pumpkin to Talk About — Friday Five (October 25, 2019) | KRVN Radio

Give Em’ Pumpkin to Talk About — Friday Five (October 25, 2019)

BY Alex Voichoskie | October 25, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Give Em’ Pumpkin to Talk About — Friday Five (October 25, 2019)

Alex and Rebel traveled to Roca Berry Farms near Roca, Nebraska, for this week’s edition of Friday Five.

This week, they feature ALL THINGS PUMPKIN!

Did you know that there are more than 45 different varieties of pumpkins? And since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Pink Pumpkin Patch Foundation is using pink pumpkins to fund breast cancer research.  Yes, there are pink pumpkins!

Learn about those stories and more in Friday Five.

STORIES:

5) Give ‘Em Pumpkin to Talk About

4) Eyes on the Pies

3) Oh My Gourd

2) Punkin’ Chunkin’

1) Pumpkins for a ‘Gourd’ Cause

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments