Hitchcock County Sheriff passes

Hitchcock County Sheriff D. Bryan Leggott passed away Friday at Community Hospital in McCook due to a medical event. The Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office says Leggott was “well loved and respected by his staff, past and present”. He was 65.

Leggott is a native of Elwood and continued his education at Hastings College. The Sheriff’s Office says Leggott started his law enforcement career as the Stratton Village Marshall in September 1979 and was then elected and began serving as Hitchcock County Sheriff in January 1987, a position he held for 34 years.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel with Rev. Steve Bales officiating.

