Inmate visitation to resume at state prisons

Lincoln, Nebraska — Visiting of inmates will resume the week of July 13 according to Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Corrections. The Department is still working out the details, Frakes said in a media release issued Thursday, but social distancing, will be maintained and visitors will be required to undergo screening and masks will be required.

Visits to prison facilities were suspended in Mid-March because of the coronavirus. The department could again suspend visits if changing circumstances make that necessary.

Of 694 inmates tested so far in all 10 facilities, only eight inmates have had positive results and none has required hospitalization as a result of a positive test. Testing is being done through the TestNebraska program.