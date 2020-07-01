(AUDIO) Johnson Lake home burns in early morning fire

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-470580 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Dave Schroeder | July 1, 2020
RRN/ Lexington and Elwood firefighters handle early morning house fire at Johnson Lake on Wednesday July 1, 2020.

 

Click here for photo album of house fire

 

Firefighters from Lexington and Elwood responded to a house fire this morning(Wednesday) at Johnson Lake. The call came in at 5:49am at #19 North Point. Lexington Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein says it was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival and sustained significant damage before it was brought under control. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is assisting in determining the cause. No one was home at the time.

 

Johnson Lake home was fully engulfed in flames before firefighters could arrive on Wednesday July 1, 2020. (Courtesy photo)

 

Holbein said the garage is completely destroyed, the front part of the house had a lot of smoke damage which leads him to believe it “end up being a total loss.”

He noted that being located nearly 10 miles from Lexington, it took some time to get to the scene. But, once on scene they had plenty of water among the fire department’s tankers.

Also responding were Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, Black Hills Energy and Dawson Public Power District.

 

