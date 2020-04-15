NAYI Applications Due 4/15

The Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute is a week long conference held every year in July for high school juniors and seniors. Its purpose is to engage students in all aspects of Nebraska’s agriculture industry.

Delegates from across the state of Nebraska network with industry professionals, attend informational sessions about potential careers, and create meaningful friendships with others.

Felicia Knoerzer, head counselor for NAYI shares about the opportunity for students and this year’s theme, “Building your Brand.”

Applications for NAYI 2020 are due Wednesday, April 15th at 11:59 pm. Applications and other information can be found here: https://nda.nebraska.gov/nayi/