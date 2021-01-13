NE Natl Guard providing support for Presidential Inauguration

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska National Guard is sending approximately 230 personnel to Washington, D.C., to provide support for the inauguration of President-elect Joseph Biden as our nation’s 46th Commander-in-Chief.

Nebraska’s initial plan for inauguration support called for 30 personnel to provide communications, food service, administrative and religious support to the National Guard task force. A subsequent request for another 200 personnel to assist civilian law enforcement with security operations was received and approved by Nebraska officials this week.

Soldiers and Airmen from the National Guards of nearly all 54 states, territories and District of Columbia are expected to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities throughout the presidential inauguration. This is the third consecutive presidential inauguration the Nebraska National Guard has supported.

The Nebraska Soldiers and Airmen will assist in protecting property and providing a safe environment for citizens to exercise their right to peacefully assemble and protest. The personnel are scheduled to be on duty through the presidential inauguration Jan. 20.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts authorized the Nebraska National Guard support after a request from the District of Columbia National Guard.

As Nebraska National Guard personnel are supporting the security effort in the nation’s capital, the state remains properly manned, trained and equipped with forces ready to respond wherever and whenever they are needed to support Nebraska communities.

“I am incredibly proud of our Soldiers and Airmen who will participate in this historic event, one that reinforces the peaceful transition of power – a hallmark of our democracy – and ensures the safety and well-being of our fellow Americans at our nation’s capital,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general. “Thank you to the families and employers who support our men and women who continue to answer the call of duty.”

The U.S. Secret Service is the lead federal agency responsible for coordinating, planning and implementing security for the presidential inauguration. The National Guard will provide assistance as requested.

National Guard members will be postured to meet the requirements of the supported civil authorities, up to and including protective equipment and being armed if necessary.

Guard members are trained in the use of lethal and less-than-lethal force, de-escalation techniques, as well as the use of protective equipment. This is standard for civil disturbance response missions.

“The National Guard has a long and proud history of inauguration support. The forefathers of today’s National Guard were present for the inauguration of George Washington, and we have been a part of every inauguration since,” said Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau. “We stand ready to support this national event with our interagency partners.”

These are many of the same National Guard men and women who have provided food, testing and protective equipment to communities since the COVID-19 pandemic began.