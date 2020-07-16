class="post-template-default single single-post postid-473402 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Nebraska sees spike in number of confirmed COVID-19 cases

BY Associated Press | July 16, 2020
Omaha, Neb. — Nebraska’s daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 300 for the first time since late May.

The state’s online virus tracker on Wednesday showed 318 cases were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to more than 21,700 since the outbreak began.

The last time Nebraska recorded so many cases in a day was May 29, when 393 were confirmed.

Of those who have tested positive in Nebraska, more than 16,200 people have since recovered, according to tracker numbers. The site also showed Wednesday that 286 people in Nebraska have so far died of the virus.

