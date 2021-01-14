Nebraska Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference to take place in January

The 2021 Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference is set to take place January 29th and 30th in Kearney, NE.

Though a “young” farmer or rancher is considered to be 35 or under, all are welcome to attend. The conference will feature sessions on a variety of topics including livestock production, value-added products, and even fish farming in the Midwest.

Audrey Schipporeit, Director of Generational Engagement for Nebraska Farm Bureau, says the conference provides a valuable opportunity for young farmers and ranchers to get off of their operations to network and engage with others in the industry. Childcare will be provided for those that need it.

Registration for the event is still taking place and can be accessed at www.nefb.org/yf-rconf. The cost to attend the event is $50 per day, or $100 for the entire weekend. There is also a special rate for college students.

Listen for more information: