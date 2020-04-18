Nine new cases recorded Saturday in Dawson County

TRPHD’s COVID-19 Daily Case Update

Kearney- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting current daily numbers. The district is reporting 97 total cases today. TRPHD is investigating further into all cases. Additional laboratory confirmations include nine (9) Dawson County residents; two (2) Gosper County residents; and one (1) member of Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home:

Dawson County

1 female in her 20s

1 female in her 30s

1 female in her 50s

1 female in her 60s – hospitalized

2 males in their 30s

1 male in his 40s

2 males in their 60s

Gosper County

1 female in her 40s- hospitalized

1 male in his 40s

Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home

1 member

Another member at Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home tested positive for COVID-19 on April 18. The facility worked with Two Rivers Public Health Department to complete testing of all teammates and members who may have come into contact with that member. One additional member has tested positive. Three teammates have tested positive. These results have been included in daily reporting of district cases to protect the anonymity of members and teammates at the facility, yielding one additional confirmed positive case to report in the district.

Two Rivers Public Health Department continues to partner with local businesses and facilities to perform enhanced surveillance testing locally. Enhanced surveillance testing allows public health to determine the presence of COVID-19 within specific communities or fields of employment in our district providing the data to improve decision-making regarding measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Two Rivers Public Health Department, in partnership with the National Guard and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, conducted enhanced testing in the Lexington community yesterday and today with respective testing totals of 82 and 74. Area business, healthcare, and emergency responders were prioritized for this testing.