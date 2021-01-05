North Platte Police Department Searching for Suspect Connected to New Year’s Day Stabbing

North Platte Police Department is searching for 53-year-old Nick Cooper after responding to a stab victim on the 1100 Block of North Walnut.

On Friday, January 1 at 10:19 pm Officers found a 32-year-old male with an apparent stab wound to the abdomen. During investigation officers learned that the victim and Cooper got into an argument outside of the residence where Cooper stabbed the victim one time in the abdomen and fled before law enforcement arrived to the scene. The victim was transported by North Platte Fire department to Great Plains health for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Cooper has not been located and is wanted for 1st Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Nick Cooper, contact the North Platte Police Department or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers.

Cooper is a 5’3″ 160 pound male with hazel eyes and grey hair with a tattoo on his neck saying “Lakota”.