North Platte Police investigate threat at middle school

North Platte, Neb. — North Platte Police responded to Madison Middle School Friday regarding a 3rd person report that a student was present with a gun. Officers went to the school at 8:24 p.m. and found students leaving the school and were advised that a dance that was being held had been canceled by staff members.

Upon further investigation, they found that a 12 year old male student had gotten into a verbal altercation with other students and had made a verbal threat directed toward those students.

The incident had been reported to staff immediately and the student was removed from the dance, and as a precaution, his person, belongings, and locker were thoroughly searched. No weapon or contraband were located.

The student did leave the dance at that time. The dance was canceled due to the rumors. Multiple students were interviewed and all reports followed up on.

None of the students reported a gun or any other weapon and it was determined that the threat was verbal only.

After the gym was emptied, it was thoroughly searched by officers as a precaution, and no contraband was located.

Officers made contact with the student in the 1900 block of West 14th St. and he was cited for terroristic threats, a Class IV Felony.