November Cattle on Feed *Audio with Jerry Stowell*

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.8 million head on Nov. 1, 2019. The inventory was 1% above Nov. 1, 2018, USDA NASS reported on Friday.

Placements in feedlots during October totaled 2.48 million head, 10% above 2018. Net placements were 2.42 million head. During October, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 600,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 540,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 517,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 475,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 230,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 115,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during October totaled 1.88 million head, 1% below 2018.

Other disappearance totaled 59,000 head during October, 14% below 2018.

The complete report can be found at: https://usda.library.cornell.edu/concern/publications/m326m174z