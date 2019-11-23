class="post-template-default single single-post postid-422658 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
November Cattle on Feed *Audio with Jerry Stowell* | KRVN Radio

November Cattle on Feed *Audio with Jerry Stowell*

BY USDA/NASS DTN | November 23, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
November Cattle on Feed *Audio with Jerry Stowell*
Photo courtesy K-State Research and Extension

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.8 million head on Nov. 1, 2019. The inventory was 1% above Nov. 1, 2018, USDA NASS reported on Friday.

Placements in feedlots during October totaled 2.48 million head, 10% above 2018. Net placements were 2.42 million head. During October, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 600,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 540,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 517,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 475,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 230,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 115,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during October totaled 1.88 million head, 1% below 2018.

Other disappearance totaled 59,000 head during October, 14% below 2018.

The complete report can be found at: https://usda.library.cornell.edu/concern/publications/m326m174z

USDA Actual Average Estimate Range
On Feed Nov. 1 101% 101.4% 98.2-102.5%
Placed in October 110% 112.2% 96.2-119.0%
Marketed in October 99% 99.6% 99.3-100.1%
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments