NSAA State Dual Wrestling Results | KRVN Radio

NSAA State Dual Wrestling Results

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 9, 2020
Class A Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Millard South
  • 2nd Place – Lincoln East
  • 3rd Place – Grand Island
  • 4th Place – Norfolk
  • 5th Place – Columbus
  • 6th Place – Kearney
  • 8th Place – Millard North
  • 8th Place – Omaha Burke

1st Place Match

  • Millard South defeated Lincoln East 49-18.

3rd Place Match

  • Grand Island defeated Norfolk 45-29.

5th Place Match

  • Columbus defeated Kearney 36-30.

7th Place Match

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

Class B Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Hastings
  • 2nd Place – Pierce
  • 3rd Place – Bennington
  • 4th Place – Gering
  • 5th Place – Central City
  • 6th Place – Blair
  • 8th Place – Minden
  • 8th Place – Adams Central

1st Place Match

  • Hastings defeated Pierce 54-24.

3rd Place Match

  • Bennington defeated Gering 41-36.

5th Place Match

  • Central City defeated Blair 39-30.

7th Place Match

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

Class C Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Aquinas Catholic
  • 2nd Place – Valentine
  • 3rd Place – David City
  • 4th Place – Logan View
  • 5th Place – Amherst
  • 6th Place – Conestoga
  • 8th Place – Raymond Central
  • 8th Place – Battle Creek

1st Place Match

  • Aquinas Catholic defeated Valentine 39-31.

3rd Place Match

  • David City defeated Logan View 42-27.

5th Place Match

  • Amherst defeated Conestoga 48-30.

7th Place Match

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

Class D Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Plainview
  • 2nd Place – Burwell
  • 3rd Place – Neligh-Oakdale
  • 4th Place – Mullen
  • 5th Place – Maxwell
  • 6th Place – Winside
  • 8th Place – Elkhorn Valley
  • 8th Place – Pender

1st Place Match

  • Plainview defeated Burwell 54-21.

3rd Place Match

  • Neligh-Oakdale defeated Mullen 42-39.

5th Place Match

  • Maxwell defeated Winside 54-30.

7th Place Match

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.
