NSAA State Dual Wrestling Results

Class A Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Millard South
- 2nd Place – Lincoln East
- 3rd Place – Grand Island
- 4th Place – Norfolk
- 5th Place – Columbus
- 6th Place – Kearney
- 8th Place – Millard North
- 8th Place – Omaha Burke
1st Place Match
- Millard South defeated Lincoln East 49-18.
3rd Place Match
- Grand Island defeated Norfolk 45-29.
5th Place Match
- Columbus defeated Kearney 36-30.
7th Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
Class B Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Hastings
- 2nd Place – Pierce
- 3rd Place – Bennington
- 4th Place – Gering
- 5th Place – Central City
- 6th Place – Blair
- 8th Place – Minden
- 8th Place – Adams Central
1st Place Match
- Hastings defeated Pierce 54-24.
3rd Place Match
- Bennington defeated Gering 41-36.
5th Place Match
- Central City defeated Blair 39-30.
7th Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
Class C Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Aquinas Catholic
- 2nd Place – Valentine
- 3rd Place – David City
- 4th Place – Logan View
- 5th Place – Amherst
- 6th Place – Conestoga
- 8th Place – Raymond Central
- 8th Place – Battle Creek
1st Place Match
- Aquinas Catholic defeated Valentine 39-31.
3rd Place Match
- David City defeated Logan View 42-27.
5th Place Match
- Amherst defeated Conestoga 48-30.
7th Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
Class D Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Plainview
- 2nd Place – Burwell
- 3rd Place – Neligh-Oakdale
- 4th Place – Mullen
- 5th Place – Maxwell
- 6th Place – Winside
- 8th Place – Elkhorn Valley
- 8th Place – Pender
1st Place Match
- Plainview defeated Burwell 54-21.
3rd Place Match
- Neligh-Oakdale defeated Mullen 42-39.
5th Place Match
- Maxwell defeated Winside 54-30.
7th Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited.
Copyright Information