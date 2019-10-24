Phelps County Recruits Employees from Kentucky Town

Phelps County will promote its family-oriented lifestyle and available jobs to residents in Murray, KY, where Briggs and Stratton recently announced it will be closing a production facility.

More than 600 workers in the small Kentucky town will soon be out of work. Phelps County saw this as an opportunity to help those soon-to-be job seekers.

“We know that Briggs and Stratton is offering assistance to those employees to relocate to other markets with jobs available,” said Ron Tillery, Executive Director of the Phelps County Development Corporation.

Murray is a town of 19,200 people located in western Kentucky. It is home to Murray State University.

Tillery expects many of the Murray residents who will be seeking new jobs to have families.

“We are emphasizing the things in our community that are attractive to families,” Tillery said. “We are a family oriented community (in Phelps County) with great schools.”

The Phelps County Development Corporation has created flyers that directs Murray residents who will be seeking new jobs to the PCDC or Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce websites.