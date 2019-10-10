Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center Opens at UNK

The University of Nebraska at Kearney had its ribbon cutting at the Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center on Tuesday. The event included public tours of the $7.8 million facility, which will open on Nov. 4.

Of those that attended and spoke at the event included: UNK Chancellor Douglas Kristensen, University of Nebraska Interim President Susan Fritz, and donor LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck.

The Plambeck Center features 11 classrooms led by teachers who will provide early education for up to 180 children from infant to age 6, including those with special needs.

The center will also be used to train UNK and University of Nebraska Medical Center students who will collaborate in areas such as teacher education, family studies, nursing, physical therapy, social work, communication disorders, fine arts and psychology.

Chancellor Doug Kristensen spoke with the Rural Radio Network about the potential for the Kearney Community with the Plambeck Center opening on UNK’s University Village.

The Plambeck Center is located southwest of the UNK campus along U.S. Highway 30 and is the first academic building in the University Village.