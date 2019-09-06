Robert Henri Museum Announces Artist in Residence

The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery announced that it will be hosting its Artist-in-Residence, Randall May, from Sept. 8-22.

May, from Scottsbluff, will be spending two weeks in Cozad teaching art classes and giving demonstrations in various locations. His work will be on display at the museum, and a reception for the artist will be held on Sept. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This is the sixth year of the Artist-in-Residence program. The program was established to encourage appreciation and understanding of the arts in Nebraska.

Artists can apply for consideration of the program by going to the museum web page and submitting an application. Applications are currently open for the 2020 program.