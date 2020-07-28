Rodeo Stronger providing assistance to stock contractors, rodeo personnel

Rodeo Stronger, an initiative launched by the St. Paul Rodeo Foundation in St. Paul, Oregon, is providing emergency funds for the care of rodeo livestock.

Professional and amateur rodeos have been canceled across the country in response to the coronavirus pandemic, preventing stock contractors from generating income. Rodeo Stronger was created to help stock contractors feed and care for rodeo’s animal athletes during this challenging time.

Though stock contracting is a profession for many, there are no federal emergency relief funds available to help care for rodeo’s animal athletes.

Cargill recently donated $50,000 to the initiative, allowing Rodeo Stronger to provide substantially more assistance to those in need. St. Paul Rodeo General Manager Cindy Schonholz says the funds are a “complete game changer.” Prior to receiving the donation, Rodeo Stronger had already dispersed over $42,000.

To learn more about Rodeo Stronger or to donate, visit rodeostronger.org.

