Sheldon Statewide Exhibition “From Where I Stand” at the Dawson County Historical Museum

“From Where I Stand,” an exhibition of selected artworks from

Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, opens at the Dawson County Historical Society Museum on February 5.

The exhibition is part of Sheldon Statewide, an annual program through which works from the museum’s collection travel to venues throughout Nebraska. Since its inception in 1987, the program has taken exhibitions to 24 communities, reaching more than 350,000 people.

“From Where I Stand,” the 2019-2020 Sheldon Statewide exhibition, explores the connection between landscape and personal, communal, and national identity.

Artworks that depict or suggest landscapes offer opportunities for insight into the cultures, political structures, priorities and challenges of communities throughout history and across regions. The works selected for the exhibition “From Where I Stand” provide artists’ observations and expressions of how people affect the land they occupy and, in turn, how those environments influence their inhabitants. Visitors to the exhibition are encouraged to contemplate their own relationships to landscape.

Crystal Werger, Director of DCHS, speaks more on the exhibition:

The exhibition features paintings, photographs, and prints by artists including Arthur J. Beaumont, Albert Bierstadt, George Caleb Bingham, Paul Burlin, Harry Callahan, Amy Cutler, John Divola,

Aaron Douglas, Margo Humphrey, Ana Mendieta, Wright Morris, Faith Ringgold, Arthur Rothstein, and Paul Strand.

The Lexington Community Foundation sponsors the Dawson County Historical Society Museum exhibition, which is on view through March 2.

The Sheldon Statewide exhibition series receives funding support from Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Nebraska, Rhonda Seacrest, the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural

Endowment, and the Sheldon Art Association.