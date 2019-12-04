Three Lopers Named All Region

Kearney, Neb. – The second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team has placed three players on the 2019 Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association (D2CCA) All-Central Region team.

Sports information directors nominate and vote on the makeup of the 14-player squad and can vote for their own players. The Central Region is made up of schools from the MIAA, NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conf.) and GAC (Great American Conf.). First-team selections advance to the national ballot where they could earn D2CCA All-American honors. ​

Senior outside hitter Julianne Jackson (Bonner Springs, Mo.) and junior setter Madison Squiers (Kearney Catholic) joined Central Oklahoma libero Dominique Lipari as MIAA players to make the first-team. This is the first all-region honor for Jackson and the third for Squiers who twice was named all-region while at Bellevue.

Next junior middle Anna Squiers (Kearney Catholic) made the second-team. The other MIAA player tabbed was Washburn junior outside Genna Berg who shared MIAA P.O.Y. honors with Jackson. This is the first all-region honors for Anna Squiers.

UNK (33-0) hosts the NCAA Central Regional this weekend at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers face the Oklahoma Baptist Bison (28-5) Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. (could be later).

​ D2CCA Volleyball Central Regional Player of the Year

Laura Snyder, Northern State – OH (6-1, Jr., Ham Lake, Minn.)

1st Team D2CCA All-Region Team

Dominique Lipari, Central Oklahoma – DS/L (5-1, Sr., Kansas City, Mo.)

Megan Flom, Winona State – MH/B (6-2, Jr., Kenyon, Minn.)

Tarrin Beller, Wayne State – MH/B (6-0, Sr., Lindsey, Neb.)

Julianne Jackson, Nebraska-Kearney – OH (5-9, Sr., Bonner Springs, Mo.)

Malia Leatherland, Oklahoma Baptist – OH (5-10, Jr., Broken Arrow, Okla.)

Madison Squiers, Nebraska-Kearney – S (5-8, Jr., Kearney, Neb.)