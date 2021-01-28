class="post-template-default single single-post postid-511351 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Troopers Find 60 LBs of Marijuana in I-80 Traffic Stop

Troopers Find 60 LBs of Marijuana in I-80 Traffic Stop

BY Nebraska State Patrol | January 28, 2021
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol.

January 28, 2021 ( Grand Island, Neb.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a California man after locating 60 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander following a semi too closely on I-80 near Bradshaw, at mile marker 348. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle revealed 60 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle.

The driver,  34 year old Heliodoro Maya-Antonio of Oxnard, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Maya-Antonio was lodged in York County Jail.

