Two injured in two-vehicle crash near Axtell in Kearney County, driver of one vehicle ran from the scene

Axtell, Neb. — A two-vehicle crash Thursday night near Axtell in Kearney County resulted in two persons being taken to the hospital. The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office went to the scene of the crash, which was a quarter mile west of the intersection of Highway 6 and Highway 44 north at 11:00 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office reported both vehicles were eastbound on Highway 6 when the lead vehicle slowed down for turning traffic. The rear vehicle approached at a high rate of speed from behind and impacted the rear of the lead vehicle. The driver and passenger of the lead vehicle were taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney by the Axtell Fire Department.

Witnesses say the driver of the rear vehicle ran from the scene. They described him as a Hispanic man, 5′ 8″ to 5’10”, about 160 pounds and last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and shorts.

The Sheriff’s Office says later that night, reports were made of a person matching that description asking for a ride near the area of 26 Rd and M Rd in Kearney County.

The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the accident investigation and search for the driver by members of the Minden Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Axtell Volunteer Fire Department.