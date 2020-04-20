Two pediatric cases among confirmations in Dawson

Kearney- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting current daily numbers. This press release captures test results for a moment in time. Due to continuous test processing these numbers are ever changing. Two Rivers Public Health Department recommends social distancing and much as possible, only visiting public places when unavoidable, and using all due caution when venturing into public places at all times. The district is reporting 131 total cases today. TRPHD is investigating further into all cases. Additional laboratory confirmations include one hundred twenty seven (127) Dawson County residents; three (3) Buffalo County residents; and one (1) member of Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home:

Buffalo County 2 males in their 40s

1 male in his 50s

1 member of Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home Dawson County Males Females 14 in their 20s

23 in their 30s

11 in their 40s

16 in their 50s

7 in their 60s 2 pediatric cases

15 in their 20s

12 in their 30s

13 in their 40s

11 in their 50s

3 in their 60s

Another member at Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19. The facility worked with Two Rivers Public Health Department to complete testing of all teammates and members who may have come into contact with that member. One additional member has tested positive, bringing the total to 4 members positive for COVID-19. Three teammates have tested positive. These results have been included in daily reporting of district cases to protect the anonymity of members and teammates at the facility, yielding one additional confirmed positive case to report in the district.

Two Rivers Public Health Department continues to partner with local businesses and facilities to perform enhanced surveillance testing locally. Enhanced surveillance testing allows public health to determine the presence of COVID-19 within specific communities or fields of employment in our district providing the data to improve decision-making regarding measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Two Rivers Public Health Department, in partnership with the National Guard and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, conducted enhanced testing in the Lexington community Friday and Saturday with an updated total of 238 tests performed. Due to a clerical error, this number was misreported yesterday. Area business, healthcare, and emergency responders were prioritized for this testing.

Testing remains available to members of the public at the discretion of healthcare providers. Individuals are more likely to obtain testing if they are critical essential infrastructure staff, a direct contact of a laboratory confirmed case, a healthcare worker, a first responder, or persons aged 65+. TRPHD continues to advise our citizens to stay home when experiencing illness, and to seek medical care when necessary. If you are unsure whether you might need medical care, please use one of the following methods to make that determination: 1-Check COVID (developed by UNMC), CDC Coronavirus Self Checker, or telehealth provided by CHI or insurance.

Gov. Ricketts’: Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limit. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.

Nebraskans have been doing a great job of complying with our social distancing directives.

These six rules will unite Nebraskans in our shared goal of slowing the spread of the virus as we enter its peak period.

DHHS opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week. For more information call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org .

*State and local health departments are testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS cases and cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date. Also, if a case is reported and it’s determined the person isn’t a resident of that particular county, it will be moved to the appropriate county. If it’s determined a person isn’t a resident of Nebraska, the case will be removed from the case count.