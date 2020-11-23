Two Rivers Reports Additional COVID Related Deaths

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney is saddened to report 13 additional deaths in the district related to COVID-19. The individuals were a female in her 60s, a male in his 80s, 2 females in their 90s and 2 males in their 90s from Buffalo County. In Dawson County the individuals were a female in her 70s, a male in his 70s, 2 females in their 80s and a male in his 80s. Additionally, Phelps County individuals were a male in his 70s and a male in his 90s. These deaths were not reported earlier as we were waiting on the official notices that confirmed that the deaths were in fact, related to COVID-19. Community Health Nurse, Jodi Sowl expresses her sympathy to the family and friends. She states “May time help you heal and bring you peace.”

To help prevent further spread of the virus, Jeremy Eschliman, Health Director, strongly urges everyone to stay home when sick, wear face masks while in the community and in the public, and ensure proper hand washing is exercised. He emphasizes the importance of mask usage in preventing the spread of the virus, especially if people are exhibiting mild, allergy-like symptoms, or are asymptomatic and don’t realize they are infected. Eschliman reminds people that if they have tested for the virus and are awaiting results, they need to stay home until results are received. If businesses have questions on how to help protect their employees and customers, please reach out to the Two Rivers office.